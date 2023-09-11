Dense fog in parts of region behind Essex County school bus cancellation

Heavy fog in parts of the region has caused school buses to be cancelled in Essex County for the morning drive to school.

This means students who rely on county bus service will have to find alternative ways to get to class.

Transportation officials say all board provided buses in the City of Windsor continue to be operational.

According to Environment Canada, fog patches are expected to burn off later this morning.

Despite heavy fog reported in Chatham-Kent, buses are still expected to operate as normal for the day.