Essex County road crews to begin nightly snow maintenance

Essex County road crews will begin the nightly salting and plowing of more than 1,500 km of roads Sunday.

Crews respond on average to between 70 and 80 snow events per season, the county said, adding crews are dispatched from four permanent depots and one seasonal depot across the region.

Annual winter maintenance expenses will cost Essex County about $3 million.

The county maintains 18 salt and plow routes, with 13 of those being maintained by county vehicles – trucks capable of salting, plowing and pushing snow back from the road. Five trucks are brought in on a winter contract to handle the remaining five routes.

"When you see blue flashing lights, be aware and slow down," said maintenance operations manager Dan Newman. "Use common sense. Our crews are just out there doing their job and keeping everybody safe."

