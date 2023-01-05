Dozens charged with impaired driving at holiday RIDE checkpoints: Essex County OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police say dozens of charges have been laid as a result of checkpoints set up to nab impaired drivers over the holiday season.

The Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere, or RIDE, program saw 29 people charged with impaired driving in Essex County, police said in a media release Thursday.

In addition to those charged, five people were temporarily suspended for having a "warn range" blood alcohol level, which is between .05 and .08.

Those in the warn range are suspended from driving for three days for a first offence.

There were 153 RIDE events held in the region over the campaign, which ran from mid-November to Jan. 3.