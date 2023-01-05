Content
Windsor

Dozens charged with impaired driving at holiday RIDE checkpoints: Essex County OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police say dozens of charges have been laid as a result of checkpoints set up to nab impaired drivers over the holiday season.

29 charged, 5 drivers temporarily suspended

CBC News ·
The OPP held a few RIDE checkpoints over the holiday season. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

The Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere, or RIDE, program saw 29 people charged with impaired driving in Essex County, police said in a media release Thursday.

In addition to those charged, five people were temporarily suspended for having a "warn range" blood alcohol level, which is between .05 and .08. 

Those in the warn range are suspended from driving for three days for a first offence.

There were 153 RIDE events held in the region over the campaign, which ran from mid-November to Jan. 3.

