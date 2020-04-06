Essex County OPP officer tests positive for COVID-19

An officer with the Essex County OPP detachment has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the OPP, the force was informed about the uniformed officer's positive diagnosis on April 4.

The officer in question is currently recovering in self-isolation.

OPP spokesperson Jim Root said this is Essex County OPP's first confirmed case of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Windsor police confirmed that two service members working at police headquarters had tested positive for COVID-19. The members had not been inside a police facility since March 29.

