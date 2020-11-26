60-year-old London man killed in Highway 401 crash, OPP say
The crash took place Monday and closed a section of the highway for hours
Glen Quann, a 60-year-old London man, is dead following a collision on Highway 401 earlier this week, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
The crash, which occurred around 11 a.m. Monday, took place after Quann's vehicle and another collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, east of County Road 42.
The passenger in Quann's vehicle was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were not injured.
At the time, police closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at County Road 42 for several hours to complete an investigation.
An investigation is still ongoing and police ask that anyone with information to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.
