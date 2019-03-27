Essex County OPP issue 73% more tickets this Easter compared to 2018

The Easter long weekend was a busy one for Essex County OPP, which processed 377 provincial offence notices for traffic violations.

The total is a 73 per cent increase from 2018, when police issued 218 tickets.

Out of the 377 tickets this year, 243 of them were for speeding. Other violations include distracted driving and seatbelt violations.

The campaign ran from April 19 to April 22.

Police say in a news release that "speeding, distracted and stunt driving continue to remain prevalent" on roadways.

"It should be of no surprise to anyone that our efforts to reduce those factors attributable to collisions will be sustained," said Insp. Glenn Miller with Essex County OPP.