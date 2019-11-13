Three suspects charged in connection to September shooting in McGregor, Ont.
A 44-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have all been charged
Essex County's Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment announced Tuesday that three men involved in a shooting that took place in McGregor, Ont. this September have been arrested and charged in connection to the incident.
The incident left a man with a gunshot wound taken to hospital for treatment.
A 44-year-old Lakeshore man was arrested on Nov. 6, and charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, cocaine possession and public mischief.
Almost a week later, on Nov. 12, a 35-year-old Windsor man received seven charges, including robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.
A 30-year-old Windsor man was also arrested on Nov. 12, charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and public mischief.
The 44-year-old and the 35-year-old both remain in custody awaiting bail hearings.
The 30-year-old was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court Dec. 10.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.