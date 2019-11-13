Three suspects charged in connection to September shooting in McGregor, Ont.

Essex County's Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment announced Tuesday that three men involved in a shooting that took place in McGregor, Ont. this September have been arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

The incident left a man with a gunshot wound taken to hospital for treatment.

A 44-year-old Lakeshore man was arrested on Nov. 6, and charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, cocaine possession and public mischief.

Almost a week later, on Nov. 12, a 35-year-old Windsor man received seven charges, including robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 30-year-old Windsor man was also arrested on Nov. 12, charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and public mischief.

The 44-year-old and the 35-year-old both remain in custody awaiting bail hearings.

The 30-year-old was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court Dec. 10.