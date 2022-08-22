Here's who's running in Essex County's municipal elections

Though a single ballot has yet to be cast, there's a few things we already know about the outcome of the municipal elections in Essex County.

There will be several new mayors, and there's a few mayoral races already decided.

The mayors of three municipalities, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Kingsville, are not running again, and in Tecumseh and LaSalle, the mayoral candidates ran unopposed.

Ahead of the Oct. 24 vote, here's a look at who is running in the seven Essex County municipalities.

The following is based on information on each municipality's website as of publication time. This story will be updated to reflect any changes once candidate's lists are certified.

Amherstburg

Amherstburg is one of three municipalities that is guaranteed a new mayor in this election. (CBC)

Amherstburg council is poised for a big shakeup, with two of its top roles up for grabs. Neither mayor Aldo DiCarlo nor Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche are seeking election.

With Coun. Michael Prue among those seeking the mayor's seat, there is also one seat without an incumbent candidate among the councillors.

Mayor

Frank Cerasa

John Laframboise

Michael Prue

Bob Rozankovic

Deputy mayor

Nancy Atkinson

Chris Gibb

Gregory Moore

Dennis Sanson

Joe Shaw

Councillor (five to be elected)

Molly Allaire

Lawrence (Larry) Amlin

Lucas Anderson

Andrew Argoselo

Peter Courtney (incumbent)

Linden Crain

Frank Di Pasquale

Bill Fryer

Tara Kearsey

Holger Kretschmann

Donald McArthur (incumbent)

Diane Pouget

Marc Renaud (incumbent)

Patricia Simone (incumbent)

Gerry Theriault

Lori Wightman

Essex

Essex has two mayoral candidates on the ballot in the fall municipal election. (Town of Essex)

Richard Meloche, who was appointed mayor following the resignation of Larry Snively, is seeking a mandate from the voters in the Town of Essex. His sole competitor is Coun. Sherry Bondy.

Meanwhile, Coun. Kim Verbeek has been acclaimed, and there's open races for the deputy mayor's seat and Ward 4, Bondy's former ward.

Mayor

Sherry Bondy

Richard Meloche

Deputy Mayor

Ron Rogers

Rob Shepley

Ward 1 (two to be elected)

Morley Bowman (incumbent)

Joe Garon (incumbent)

Katie McGuire-Blais

Glen Mills

Ward 2

Kim Verbeek (incumbent)

Ward 3 (two to be elected)

Brad Allard

Jason Matyi (incumbent)

Chris Vander Doelen (incumbent)

Ward 4

Rodney Hammond

Shawn Mulder

Kingsville

Kingsville's former mayor Nelson Santos was in the job for nearly two decades before he resigned in July. (Leslie Pinto)

In Kingsville, longtime mayor Nelson Santos stepped down earlier this summer.

Three candidates are looking to take his place, including Coun. Laura Lucier and former deputy mayor Tamara Stomp.

Mayor

Laura Lucier

Dennis Rogers

Tamara Stomp

Deputy mayor

Kimberly DeYong

Gord Queen (incumbent)

Sam Zad

Councillor (five to be elected)

Scott Collier

Michael Del Ciancio

Willy Fittler

Tony Gaffan (incumbent)

Michael Glass

Debby Jarvis - Chausse

Sheri Lowrie

Les McDonald

Thomans Neufeld (incumbent)

Larry Patterson (incumbent)

Tim Seech

Gidoen Spevak

Brandon Stanley

Barry Wilson

Lakeshore

Four out of six wards have no incumbent candidate.

Longtime Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain is seeking another term in office.

His sole challenger is Tracey Bailey, the outgoing deputy mayor. Meanwhile, there's guaranteed to be new faces on council next term.

Mayor

Tracey Bailey

Tom Bain (incumbent)

Deputy Mayor

Dave Monk

Kirk Walstedt

Ward 1

Ryan McNamara

Nick Panasiuk

Ward 2

Paddy Byrne

Michael Hoffman

Ward 3

Giovanni Butera

Kelsey Santarossa (incumbent)

Mohamed Seddik

Ward 4

Jennifer Alderson

Sarah Aubin

John Kerr (incumbent)

Ward 5

Steve Anhorn

Tim McDermott

Ian Ruston

Ward 6

David Cecile

David Larue

Larissa Vogler

Leamington

The Municipality of Leamington has three mayoral candidates registered including current mayor Hilda MacDonald. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

In Leamington, Mayor Hilda MacDonald is seeking a second term. Two other candidates are registered, Cris Biron and Jimmy Simoni.

There are two council seats without an incumbent. One of them was vacated by former councillor Trevor Jones, who now represents Chatham-Kent—Leamington in Queen's Park.

Mayor

Cris Biron

Hilda MacDonald (incumbent)

Jimmy Simoni

Deputy mayor

Shelly J Quick

John Tofflemire

Larry Verbeke (incumbent)

Councillor (five positions)

Anthony Abraham

Tara Adams

Gerald Barros

Bill Dunn (incumbent)

Derek Friesen

Heather Latam

Christine Lehn

Dave Metcalfe

Christine Montgomery

Oscar Ramirez

Corey Robertson

Isaac Schmitt

Kyle Sousa

Mark Stevenson

Paul Tiessen (incumbent)

Tim Wilkinson (incumbent)

LaSalle

Crystal Meloche has been acclaimed as mayor in LaSalle. (Town of LaSalle)

In LaSalle, there were two high-profile vacancies on council.

Mayor Marc Bondy announced that he would not be seeking another term, and Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche decided to run for mayor.

Neither race attracted much competition, however. Meloche has been acclaimed as mayor, while Coun. Michael Akpata was acclaimed deputy mayor.

Mayor

Crystal Meloche

Deputy mayor

Michael Akpata

Councillors (five to be elected)

Manpreet Brar

Terry Burns

Mark Carrick (incumbent)

Sue Desjarlais (incumbent)

Brian Kovacsi

Brad Krewench

David Lucier

Christopher Matis

Kevin O'Neil

Jeff Renaud (incumbent)

Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo (incumbent)

Pelee Island

Those living on the island will vote for four councillors, the person with the most votes will become the deputy mayor. (Peter Duck/CBC)

Pelee Island will get a new mayor in this election. Those living on the island will vote for four councillors, the person with the most votes will become the deputy mayor.

Mayor

Larry Bailey

Cathy Miller

Councillors (four to be elected)

Stephanie Briggs - Crawford

David Delellis

Dayne Malloch (incumbent)

Sherri Smith Ouellette (incumbent)

Michelle Taylor

Tecumseh

The mayor, deputy mayor and one councillor have been acclaimed in Tecumseh. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

There's a trio of acclamations in Essex County: Gary McNamara did not have any challengers, neither did Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti nor Ward 4 Coun. Brian Houston.

There's also two wards without an incumbent candidate, one owing to Andrew Dowie's election as Progressive Conservative MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

Mayor

Gary McNamara (incumbent)

Deputy mayor

Joe Bachetti (incumbent)

Ward 1

Alicia Higgison

Daniel Hofgartner

Ward 2

James Dorner

Antoni Tambunan

Ward 3

Aleksandar "Alex" Ilijoski

Rick "Rico" Tonial (incumbent)



Ward 4

Brian Houston (incumbent)

Ward 5