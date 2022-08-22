Here's who's running in Essex County's municipal elections
Mayors acclaimed in LaSalle, Tecumseh
Though a single ballot has yet to be cast, there's a few things we already know about the outcome of the municipal elections in Essex County.
There will be several new mayors, and there's a few mayoral races already decided.
The mayors of three municipalities, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Kingsville, are not running again, and in Tecumseh and LaSalle, the mayoral candidates ran unopposed.
Ahead of the Oct. 24 vote, here's a look at who is running in the seven Essex County municipalities.
The following is based on information on each municipality's website as of publication time. This story will be updated to reflect any changes once candidate's lists are certified.
Amherstburg
Amherstburg council is poised for a big shakeup, with two of its top roles up for grabs. Neither mayor Aldo DiCarlo nor Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche are seeking election.
With Coun. Michael Prue among those seeking the mayor's seat, there is also one seat without an incumbent candidate among the councillors.
Mayor
- Frank Cerasa
- John Laframboise
- Michael Prue
- Bob Rozankovic
Deputy mayor
- Nancy Atkinson
- Chris Gibb
- Gregory Moore
- Dennis Sanson
- Joe Shaw
Councillor (five to be elected)
- Molly Allaire
- Lawrence (Larry) Amlin
- Lucas Anderson
- Andrew Argoselo
- Peter Courtney (incumbent)
- Linden Crain
- Frank Di Pasquale
- Bill Fryer
- Tara Kearsey
- Holger Kretschmann
- Donald McArthur (incumbent)
- Diane Pouget
- Marc Renaud (incumbent)
- Patricia Simone (incumbent)
- Gerry Theriault
- Lori Wightman
Essex
Richard Meloche, who was appointed mayor following the resignation of Larry Snively, is seeking a mandate from the voters in the Town of Essex. His sole competitor is Coun. Sherry Bondy.
Meanwhile, Coun. Kim Verbeek has been acclaimed, and there's open races for the deputy mayor's seat and Ward 4, Bondy's former ward.
Mayor
- Sherry Bondy
- Richard Meloche
Deputy Mayor
- Ron Rogers
- Rob Shepley
Ward 1 (two to be elected)
- Morley Bowman (incumbent)
- Joe Garon (incumbent)
- Katie McGuire-Blais
- Glen Mills
Ward 2
- Kim Verbeek (incumbent)
Ward 3 (two to be elected)
- Brad Allard
- Jason Matyi (incumbent)
- Chris Vander Doelen (incumbent)
Ward 4
- Rodney Hammond
- Shawn Mulder
Kingsville
In Kingsville, longtime mayor Nelson Santos stepped down earlier this summer.
Three candidates are looking to take his place, including Coun. Laura Lucier and former deputy mayor Tamara Stomp.
Mayor
- Laura Lucier
- Dennis Rogers
- Tamara Stomp
Deputy mayor
- Kimberly DeYong
- Gord Queen (incumbent)
- Sam Zad
Councillor (five to be elected)
- Scott Collier
- Michael Del Ciancio
- Willy Fittler
- Tony Gaffan (incumbent)
- Michael Glass
- Debby Jarvis - Chausse
- Sheri Lowrie
- Les McDonald
- Thomans Neufeld (incumbent)
- Larry Patterson (incumbent)
- Tim Seech
- Gidoen Spevak
- Brandon Stanley
- Barry Wilson
Lakeshore
Longtime Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain is seeking another term in office.
His sole challenger is Tracey Bailey, the outgoing deputy mayor. Meanwhile, there's guaranteed to be new faces on council next term.
Four out of six wards have no incumbent candidate.
Mayor
- Tracey Bailey
- Tom Bain (incumbent)
Deputy Mayor
- Dave Monk
- Kirk Walstedt
Ward 1
- Ryan McNamara
- Nick Panasiuk
Ward 2
- Paddy Byrne
- Michael Hoffman
Ward 3
- Giovanni Butera
- Kelsey Santarossa (incumbent)
- Mohamed Seddik
Ward 4
- Jennifer Alderson
- Sarah Aubin
- John Kerr (incumbent)
Ward 5
- Steve Anhorn
- Tim McDermott
- Ian Ruston
Ward 6
- David Cecile
- David Larue
- Larissa Vogler
Leamington
In Leamington, Mayor Hilda MacDonald is seeking a second term. Two other candidates are registered, Cris Biron and Jimmy Simoni.
There are two council seats without an incumbent. One of them was vacated by former councillor Trevor Jones, who now represents Chatham-Kent—Leamington in Queen's Park.
Mayor
- Cris Biron
- Hilda MacDonald (incumbent)
- Jimmy Simoni
Deputy mayor
- Shelly J Quick
- John Tofflemire
- Larry Verbeke (incumbent)
Councillor (five positions)
- Anthony Abraham
- Tara Adams
- Gerald Barros
- Bill Dunn (incumbent)
- Derek Friesen
- Heather Latam
- Christine Lehn
- Dave Metcalfe
- Christine Montgomery
- Oscar Ramirez
- Corey Robertson
- Isaac Schmitt
- Kyle Sousa
- Mark Stevenson
- Paul Tiessen (incumbent)
- Tim Wilkinson (incumbent)
LaSalle
In LaSalle, there were two high-profile vacancies on council.
Mayor Marc Bondy announced that he would not be seeking another term, and Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche decided to run for mayor.
Neither race attracted much competition, however. Meloche has been acclaimed as mayor, while Coun. Michael Akpata was acclaimed deputy mayor.
Mayor
- Crystal Meloche
Deputy mayor
- Michael Akpata
Councillors (five to be elected)
- Manpreet Brar
- Terry Burns
- Mark Carrick (incumbent)
- Sue Desjarlais (incumbent)
- Brian Kovacsi
- Brad Krewench
- David Lucier
- Christopher Matis
- Kevin O'Neil
- Jeff Renaud (incumbent)
- Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo (incumbent)
Pelee Island
Pelee Island will get a new mayor in this election. Those living on the island will vote for four councillors, the person with the most votes will become the deputy mayor.
Mayor
- Larry Bailey
- Cathy Miller
Councillors (four to be elected)
- Stephanie Briggs - Crawford
- David Delellis
- Dayne Malloch (incumbent)
- Sherri Smith Ouellette (incumbent)
- Michelle Taylor
Tecumseh
There's a trio of acclamations in Essex County: Gary McNamara did not have any challengers, neither did Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti nor Ward 4 Coun. Brian Houston.
There's also two wards without an incumbent candidate, one owing to Andrew Dowie's election as Progressive Conservative MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh.
Mayor
- Gary McNamara (incumbent)
Deputy mayor
- Joe Bachetti (incumbent)
Ward 1
- Alicia Higgison
- Daniel Hofgartner
Ward 2
- James Dorner
- Antoni Tambunan
Ward 3
- Aleksandar "Alex" Ilijoski
- Rick "Rico" Tonial (incumbent)
-
Ward 4
- Brian Houston (incumbent)
Ward 5
- Tania Jobin (incumbent)
- Michael Strong
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?