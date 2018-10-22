Here are the Pelee and Essex County mayors for the next 4 years

Of the seven mayoral races in Essex County, three seats were acclaimed.

No one ran against Kingsville's Nelson Santos, Lakeshore's Tom Bain and Tecumseh's Gary McNamara, so they will remain mayors in their respective municipalities.

In the Township of Pelee, Raymond Durocher is also acclaimed as mayor.

Check out the results for mayor across Essex County and Pelee below:

Amherstburg

Aldo DiCarlo

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Kingsville

Nelson Santos has been acclaimed as mayor.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Lakeshore

Tom Bain has been acclaimed as mayor.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

LaSalle

Marc Bondy

LaSalle Mayor-elect Marc Bondy. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Leamington

Hilda MacDonald​​

Leamington Mayor-elect Hilda MacDonald. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Tecumseh

Gary McNamara has been acclaimed as mayor.

Tecumseh Mayor-elect Gary McNamara. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Town of Essex

Larry Snively

Town of Essex Mayor-elect Larry Snively. (CBC News)

Township of Pelee

Raymond Durocher has been acclaimed as mayor.