Here are the Pelee and Essex County mayors for the next 4 years
Unofficial results show some municipalities in Essex County have elected a new mayor.
Several acclaimed, some re-elected and new mayors for municipalities across the region
Of the seven mayoral races in Essex County, three seats were acclaimed.
No one ran against Kingsville's Nelson Santos, Lakeshore's Tom Bain and Tecumseh's Gary McNamara, so they will remain mayors in their respective municipalities.
In the Township of Pelee, Raymond Durocher is also acclaimed as mayor.
Check out the results for mayor across Essex County and Pelee below:
Amherstburg
Aldo DiCarlo
Kingsville
Nelson Santos has been acclaimed as mayor.
Lakeshore
Tom Bain has been acclaimed as mayor.
LaSalle
Marc Bondy
Leamington
Hilda MacDonald
Tecumseh
Gary McNamara has been acclaimed as mayor.
Town of Essex
Larry Snively
Township of Pelee
Raymond Durocher has been acclaimed as mayor.