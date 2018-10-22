Skip to Main Content
Here are the Pelee and Essex County mayors for the next 4 years
#WEvotes

Here are the Pelee and Essex County mayors for the next 4 years

Unofficial results show some municipalities in Essex County have elected a new mayor.

Several acclaimed, some re-elected and new mayors for municipalities across the region

CBC News ·
Here are the new, re-elected and acclaimed mayors for municipalities in Essex County. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

Of the seven mayoral races in Essex County, three seats were acclaimed.

No one ran against Kingsville's Nelson Santos, Lakeshore's Tom Bain and Tecumseh's Gary McNamara, so they will remain mayors in their respective municipalities.

In the Township of Pelee, Raymond Durocher is also acclaimed as mayor.

Check out the results for mayor across Essex County and Pelee below:

Amherstburg

Aldo DiCarlo 

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Kingsville

Nelson Santos has been acclaimed as mayor.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Lakeshore

Tom Bain has been acclaimed as mayor.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

LaSalle

Marc Bondy

LaSalle Mayor-elect Marc Bondy. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Leamington

Hilda MacDonald​​

Leamington Mayor-elect Hilda MacDonald. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Tecumseh

Gary McNamara has been acclaimed as mayor.

Tecumseh Mayor-elect Gary McNamara. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Town of Essex

Larry Snively

Town of Essex Mayor-elect Larry Snively. (CBC News)

Township of Pelee

Raymond Durocher has been acclaimed as mayor.

Township of Pelee's acclaimed Mayor Raymond Durocher

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us