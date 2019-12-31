Eight-year-old Ella Statham from Essex, Ont. didn't want presents for her birthday this year.

Rather than asking family and friends to bring her toys or sports equipment or any of the usual things an eight-year-old might want, Statham asked for donations intended for Ronald McDonald House in Windsor.

"They were all happy to donate, and we had a lot of fun just donating," she said.

According to her father, Sean Statham, Ella ultimately donated between $700 and $1,000 worth of items to the charity, including gift cards, cash, groceries, toiletries and toys.

Essex County eight-year-old Ella Statham, right, was inspired to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in Windsor after a friend's family had to stay at the house. Ella's father, Sean Statham, says he's very proud of his daughter. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We're very proud," he said. "It's a very mature move for her to do and hopefully it inspires more people to donate."

This isn't the first year that Ella made a donation to the Ronald McDonald House. She asked friends and family for donations in 2018 as well, inspired after a friend's family had to stay at the house.

Catherine Nolan, the volunteer and community engagement specialist at Ronald McDonald House Windsor, said she's grateful for Ella's donation.

Catherine Nolan, the volunteer and community engagement specialist at Ronald McDonald House Windsor, said Ella's donation was "absolutely incredible." (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I think it's absolutely incredible that someone at the age of eight years old is willing to forego especially birthday presents," said Nolan, adding that her organization has a year-round need for things like toiletries and food.

"We had an overwhelmingly amazing response this holiday season and it's just continuing on, but all-year-round we do have an ongoing wish list that's posted on our website or can be sent out and we're always accepting and very appreciative of people who donate."

As for her plans in 2020? Ella said she's thinking about asking for donations once again.