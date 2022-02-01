COVID-19 restrictions lifted too late to save Lunar New Year celebrations in Windsor
Essex County Chinese-Canadian Association loses another year of fundraising
The province partially lifted COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants and other venues Monday, just a day before the Lunar New Year. But according to Essex County Chinese-Canadian Association (ECCCA) vice-president Sungee John, the restrictions over the past month didn't give the volunteers time to prepare for celebrations.
This is the Year of the Tiger. The Lunar New Year is a time when Windsor's Chinese community usually puts on displays, performances and other events.
"We need to practice and all that organizing in advance wasn't able to happen, so that we can have something at the mall this weekend," said John.
This is the second year the association couldn't hold its two major fundraising banquets. That cost them $100,000. But John said they were able to access government COVID-19 relief money to offset the loss.
"We received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation $110,000 to renovate our heating and cooling systems," said John.
She said they also received $50,000 for operating funds from a separate grant, and federal funding from the New Horizons for Seniors Program to teach seniors how to use tablets. They received $17,000 in Emergency Community Support Fund money from the federal government through the United way.
"That allowed us to do special programs and purchase PPE," said John.
Many Chinese and Vietnamese restaurants were not open to indoor dining yet on New Year's eve, a night when there would usually be special feasts. The Jade Chinese Restaurant was open Monday but only with the usual menu. The owner said there wasn't enough lead time to prepare.
"We didn't have enough people to reserve the table that's why we didn't do something special," said Mei Huang, adding they may do something more later in the week if there's interest.
The ECCCA hopes to hold a fundraising gala sometime in May to celebrate Asian Heritage Month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?