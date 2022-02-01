COVID-19 restrictions lifted too late to save Lunar New Year celebrations in Windsor

The province partially lifted COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants and other venues Monday, just a day before the Lunar New Year. But according to Essex County Chinese-Canadian Association (ECCCA) vice-president Sungee John, the restrictions over the past month didn't give the volunteers time to prepare for celebrations.

This is the Year of the Tiger. The Lunar New Year is a time when Windsor's Chinese community usually puts on displays, performances and other events.

"We need to practice and all that organizing in advance wasn't able to happen, so that we can have something at the mall this weekend," said John.

This is the second year the association couldn't hold its two major fundraising banquets. That cost them $100,000. But John said they were able to access government COVID-19 relief money to offset the loss.

"We received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation $110,000 to renovate our heating and cooling systems," said John.

She said they also received $50,000 for operating funds from a separate grant, and federal funding from the New Horizons for Seniors Program to teach seniors how to use tablets. They received $17,000 in Emergency Community Support Fund money from the federal government through the United way.

"That allowed us to do special programs and purchase PPE," said John.

Many Chinese and Vietnamese restaurants were not open to indoor dining yet on New Year's eve, a night when there would usually be special feasts. The Jade Chinese Restaurant was open Monday but only with the usual menu. The owner said there wasn't enough lead time to prepare.

Mei Huang is the owner of the Jade Chinese Restaurant. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"We didn't have enough people to reserve the table that's why we didn't do something special," said Mei Huang, adding they may do something more later in the week if there's interest.

The ECCCA hopes to hold a fundraising gala sometime in May to celebrate Asian Heritage Month.