Essex County council debating an inflation-era budget increase of 4.76% today

Essex County council is debating this afternoon whether to increase taxes by 4.76 per cent next year.

That would be the average increase on a county household per the 2023 draft budget of $124,719,230, about $8 million more than last year.

The biggest increases are in infrastructure, paramedic services and the Sun Parlor Long Term Care Home in Leamington.

"This is one of the most difficult budgets I've had to work through," said Mike Galloway, chief administrative officer of Essex County, during the meeting. "All of the increase in costs, goods and services, inflation, the list continues to go on and on."

"This budget cycle has challenges," said Essex warden Hilda MacDonald at the start of the meeting.

"Soaring inflation, the ongoing pandemic-related costs, the recruitment and retention of employees like never before, particularly in the health-care sector and the need for accelerated infrastructure improvements to accommodate the new battery plant and the regional hospital."

County staff say the budget is still below the inflation rate of 6.9 per cent. The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate again today, making it the seventh increase this year alone.

"We realize the pressures on the public and on the repair, but we also know the reality of the services that need to be delivered whose costs are basically non-negotiable," MacDonald said to CBC News before the meeting.

"We have to come up with something hopefully that is palatable and affordable."

Here are some of the biggest increases:

Infrastructure

At 4.17 per cent, the biggest tax impact percentage increase relates to infrastructure services. An additional $4,971,640 will be collected from taxpayers in 2023.

According to the draft budget, key problems include labour shortages, increased construction costs and the More Homes Built Faster Act, also known as Bill 23.

The budget outlines the main infrastructure objectives as the County-Wide Active Transportation System Master Plan (CWATS), which aims at guiding municipalities in the county to implement a network of cycling and pedestrian facilities over the next 20 years, as well as improving the existing road network.

Paramedics and Sun Parlor Home

"For EMS, it'll be wages, it'll be gas, it'll be vehicles," said MacDonald, referring to the major budget increases. "The pressures are on those things. People are working lots of extra hours and all of that needs to be paid for."

The draft budget is set to increase salaries and wages paid to EMS staff by an average of about 9.53 per cent.

Hilda MacDonald is the warden for the County of Essex. She will be participating in the debate to ratify the 2023 budget for the county on Wednesday. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Operating expenses for EMS are set to increase by about 14.31 per cent, the draft budget shows.

For workers at the Sun Parlor Long Term Care Home, salaries and wages are set to increase by an average of 11.64 per cent, with the biggest increase set to go to the nursing staff. They will receive an average wage increase of about 16.19 per cent compared to last year.

City staff say the increase is largely because of provincial policy requirement requiring four hours per day of direct care to residents by 2025. The 2023 figure represents three hours and 42 minutes of resident care.

The meeting started at 4 p.m.