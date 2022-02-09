Essex opens applications for vacant council seat

The Town of Essex is now accepting applications for its vacant Ward 3 council seat.

The council seat was vacated as a result of the resignation of former mayor Larry Snively, who pleaded guilty to an Ontario Elections Act violation in January.

The resignation led to a shuffling of council members: Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche was chosen by council to be the new mayor, and Ward 3 Coun. Steve Bjorkman became the new deputy mayor.

At its Feb. 7 meeting, council voted to accept applications from qualified individuals to fill the Ward 3 seat left vacant by Bjorkman's move to deputy mayor.

In a media release issued Wednesday, the town said applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Under the Municipal Elections Act, an individual must meet a few qualifications to serve as a member of council:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Be a Canadian citizen;

Reside in, or own land or be a tenant in the Town of Essex (or be the spouse of a landowner or tenant), and

Not be prohibited from voting, or otherwise be disqualified from holding municipal office.

Council will review applications, hear delegations from applicants, and consider appointing a new councillor at a special meeting scheduled for Feb. 28.

The successful applicant will serve out the remainder of the current term of council. The next municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24, 2022.

Applications can be obtained at Essex Town Hall on Talbot Street South, or on the town's website.