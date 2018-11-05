Outgoing Essex Coun. Randy Voakes escorted out of council meeting by police

Police were called to town council in Essex Monday night after a heated discussion about pot odours in town.

The debate began as a discussion about retail pot stores, but the subject changed to legal grow-ops in the municipality, which people have said were making parts of the town smelly.

One of those people was outgoing Mayor Ron McDermott, who said CIBC smelled of marijuana.

However, outgoing Coun. Randy Voakes said he didn't understand the concerns.

"The reason I don't get the odour thing is I got pot here right now."

Voakes was then asked to leave after he disputed the mayor's comments about CIBC.

Moments prior, following some concerns expressed about pot odour, Voakes said, 'The reason I don't get the odour thing is I got pot here right now.' <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/4P7ShQfuRK">pic.twitter.com/4P7ShQfuRK</a> —@KatGeorgieva

A recess was called and when the meeting was back in session, Voakes was told he could stay if he apologized, which he didn't comply with.

"You need to apologize to CIBC," Voakes said to the mayor.

After a few more exchanges, McDermott said to "call the police."

Police then arrived and Voakes was escorted out of the room. Before he walked out, Voakes expressed his disbelief that they think he was "breaking the law" for defending businesses.

"That's interesting. I can't believe I pay for that service," he said.