CBC Windsor hosts Essex candidate debate on Windsor Morning LIVE
Windsor

CBC Windsor hosts Essex candidate debate on Windsor Morning LIVE

CBC Windsor welcomes Essex riding candidates to the studio for a debate hosted by Windsor Morning.

Liberal, Conservative, NDP, Green party and People's Party candidates weigh in

CBC Windsor welcomes Essex riding candidates to the studio for a debate hosted by Windsor Morning.

Candidates from the country's leading political parties are set to tackle Essex riding's — and the country's — most important issues. 

Tune in to hear from Liberal candidate Audrey Festeryga, Conservative candidate Christopher Lewis, NDP candidate Tracey Ramsey, Green party candidate Jennifer Alderson and People's Party candidate Bill Capes. 

