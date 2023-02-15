Essex, Ont. tentatively approves 2023 budget with 3.91% tax hike

Town council in Essex, Ont. tentatively approved the 2023 budget on Monday, with a formal adoption of the budget planned for March 20.

Residents can view the budget draft on the town's website.

In a news release, the Town of Essex announced an average 3.91 per cent tax rate increase across its four wards, which the town said is below the rate of inflation. The increase will cost homeowners an average of $117.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said high inflation and rising utility costs affected the budget this year.

"The team has made significant efforts to balance additional costs in order to maintain our current level of service," Bondy said.

The 2023 budget will spend $13 million on "capital projects and infrastructure upgrades," according to the release, with reserve funds, grants and long-term debt contributing to the projects.

The 2023 budget includes building a new jungle gym at Stanton Park, reconstructing the parking lot at Harrow Arena and investing $6 million in road rehabilitation.