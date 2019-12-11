'You are the hope and safety of Canada': Students write letters to Canadian forces

Students at some high schools in Windsor, Ont. are writing letters to members of the Canadian military for the holidays.

Stephanie Quaglia, an English as a second language teacher at St. Mike's helped spearhead the project.

"I jumped on board to get our students to write letters to our armed forces," said Quaglia. "It's a nice touching thing for when our army, our soldiers receive a nice [letter] from home."

Quaglia said it's especially important to do something like this at this time of the year, because soldiers are away from their homes and families.

"It hopefully cheers them up and lets them know they're doing the right thing," said Quaglia.

Students from Assumption, St. Mike's and Catholic Central High School participated.

'I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart'

One of Quaglia's colleagues looked at the project as a great opportunity for the ESL students.

"A lot of these students are coming from areas where these soldiers are stationed right now," said Anthony Bonano. "It's really important for them to recognize the safety they have here — and us too."

One student, Joseph Handoosh is a newcomer to Canada. He left Iraq to escape war and conflict.

"I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart," wrote Handoosh in his letter. "Happy holidays for all soldiers and best wishes to you."

Abdulmelk Haboue came to Canada four months ago from Syria and thanked the armed forces for their service.

"You are the hope and safety of Canada," wrote Haboue in his letter. "While we are relaxing, you are [working]. While we are with our family, you are alone."

Haboue said it was important to him to write the letter because the armed forces do a "big duty for us" and keep the future safe.

Local artist incorporated into project

Tara Coo is a local artist who created a letterhead for the project.

"As a gratitude artist, it's important to me to use my creative skills to give back," said Coo. "This was an opportunity to do something special."

A local artist created the letterhead for the project. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

The letterhead includes the Canadian flag, a poppy, army boots and a combat helmet.

Coo saw a Facebook post about the letter writing campaign and got involved. She also wrote a letter of her own.

"Just to express thanks and appreciation ... it's important [they] know how special they are to us," said Coo.

Catholic Central, Assumption and St. Mikes students all participated in the project. More than 760 letters will be sent in to soldiers stationed across the world.