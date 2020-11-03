Erieau families save Halloween by putting it in reverse

When Kathy Noble heard that her five-year-old nephew had to self-isolate and miss Halloween, she knew something had to be done.

"His little heart was broken that he wasn't going to get to go trick-or-treating," she said.

But Noble's nephew wasn't the only child missing out.

Fifteen other children in her small community of Erieau, just south of Chatham-Kent, were also in isolation after a school bus driver tested positive for COVID-19. So rather than having the kids go to the candy, Noble decided to reverse the tradition and have the candy come to the children.

She posted her idea in the community's Facebook page and was astounded by the response.

"Everybody was crazy about the idea. They thought, 'this is great.' The grown ups were all into it ... and it was amazing to see the cars in town and the kids all decorated boxes and had them out to the road and they stayed back in their costumes so they could still show off and do their thing. And people just drove up and threw candy in their box and the kids all waved and it was really cool," she said.

These are notes that Kathy Noble created for the children they dropped candy off to. (Submitted by Kathy Noble)

Nobel said the bus driver sent her money to buy candy for the kids, the local fire department supplied large chocolate bars and bags filled to the brim with treats and local neighbours gave what they could.

In total, Noble estimated that about 40 cars, dressed up in Halloween decorations, drove around to drop off candy to the children — 23 children ended up being served in total, taking into account their siblings and other home-schooled children.

One of the children who received candy was Amy Wood's seven-year-old daughter Daisy, who dressed up as a witch.

"I didn't think it was going to turn out the way it did, I was very blown away, a little emotional about it because the whole community really took part and went out of their way, above and beyond to make sure the kids felt still apart of the Halloween and it was just amazing,"she said.

"She, honestly, this year got more candy than she ever has ... it was kind of surreal in a way again because I thought it wasn't going to be the turnout that it was."

Stacy Srokosz's 10-year-old daughter Paige, who dressed up as a robber, also took part in the festivities.

When she thought she couldn't take part in Halloween this year, Srokosz said her daughter was "devastated."

"She was really pretty upset, not just about the candy, it really doesn't have much to do about the candy here, the kids really enjoy going out," she said.

On the day of, when she got dressed up and stood outside to wave to the cars and accept her candy, Srokosz said Paige was "thrilled."

Teaches the children about community

But by the end of it all, both Wood and Srokosz said it was about more than just the treats.

Dozens of people showed up on the streets of Erieau to deliver treats to children who were forced to self-isolate this Halloween. (Submitted by Kathy Noble )

"I think it has taught them what a sense of community actually really means and what it means to band together ... that we can rely on each other and we can lean on each other in times that are difficult because this year has been quite strenuous on so many people," she said. "I'm very proud and thankful that we live in such a community that was so thoughtful to bring something like this for the children."

What became a Halloween everyone would want to forget, is now one they surely won't, Srokosz said.

"Paige won't ever forget this," she said. "The people were coming out in droves. I was just awestruck. And I think she understood that ... they were doing this for her and she felt pretty special."