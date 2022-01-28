Early morning flood at Erie Shores hospital may cause delays, service cancellations

An early morning pipe burst at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington may impact some of the services at the hospital Friday.

It happened at about 6 a.m. this morning, when a pipe burst in a second-floor room that a patient was in, the hospital said Friday.

Several hospital spaces have been flooded including patients' rooms, surgical clinic areas, ambulatory care clinic areas and the Medical Device Reprocessing Department where medical instruments are sterilized for the hospital.

Some services have had to be cancelled, and other could be delayed the hospital said. Patients will be contacted if their care may be impacted by the disruption.

The hospital said staff reacted quickly, moving some patients from their rooms and transferred to other areas of the hospital.

Due to the burst, water had to be temporarily shut off for many areas of the building while workers repaired the waterline.

The hospital said work will continue through the weekend.