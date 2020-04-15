Leamington hospital opening COVID-19 assessment centre

Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington has received provincial approval to open a COVID-19 testing facility within the hospital.

Residents in Essex County who meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing will now have a dedicated assessment centre in Essex County. It means they will not have to travel to testing centres in Windsor or Chatham, nor risk tying up the emergency room in Leamington.

However, officials say a clinical assessment must be done before a person receives the test.

"The COVID-19 assessment centre will keep symptomatic patients out of the emergency department so the hospital can remain focused on the highest acute care needs of this community," said chief of staff Dr. Ross Moncur, in a news release.

Erie Shores HealthCare outlined the following groups prioritized for testing based on a directive from the chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams:

Symptomatic health care workers and staff who work in health care facilities

Symptomatic residents and staff in long term care facilities and retirement homes

Asymptomatic new admissions or re-admissions to long-term care or retirement home

Hospitalized patients admitted with respiratory symptoms (new or exacerbated)

Symptomatic members of remote, isolated, rural and/ or indigenous communities

Symptomatic travellers identified at a point of entry to Canada

Symptomatic community/ ambulatory people with medical co-morbidities

Symptomatic community/ ambulatory people working in an essential industry with the inability to isolate, such as migrants workers

Symptomatic healthcare workers, caregivers (i.e. volunteers, family members of residents in an institutional setting), care providers (e.g., employees, privately-hired support workers) and first responders.

People who are concerned about potential exposure are asked to continue with the existing protocol of calling their primary care providers before going to the hospital, said Erie Shores officials in their news release.

These family doctors and nurse practitioners are in touch with Windsor Essex County Health Unit and are best able to determine if individuals require a test and meet the criteria. If it is determined that a test is required, primary care providers are to give patients a referral form and direct the patient to return home to self-quarantine.

If individuals are acutely ill they should proceed to the emergency department.

The assessment centre opens Thursday, April 16 with hours of operation between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., seven days a week, with the potential to expand hours based on demand. Appointments are preferred but walk-in assessments are also available.