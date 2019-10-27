Skip to Main Content
'November gales are just beginning': Erie Shore Drive expected to get hit harder on Friday
Windsor

'November gales are just beginning': Erie Shore Drive expected to get hit harder on Friday

While residents along Erie Shore Drive pump water off their property, conservation officials are expecting the situation to get even worse later this week.

At its worst, waves could be seen shooting about 12 meters above homes

One home along Erie Shore Drive in Windsor is being damaged by each wave coming off Lake Erie, and a small trailer is tipping into the water. (Jason Viau/CBC)

At its worst, waves could be seen shooting about 12 meters above homes along Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent early Sunday morning.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood warning and a gale warning until Monday, but officials are only expecting things to worsen on Friday.

"The November gales are just beginning," said Jason Homewood, water resources and regulations technician with the LTVCA.

Back in August, residents along this stretch of road that borders Lake Erie got hit hard too. Chatham-Kent declared a state of emergency.

This time, the municipality has placed large cement blocks along most of Erie Shore Drive, turning it into a temporary one-way street.

