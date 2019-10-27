'November gales are just beginning': Erie Shore Drive expected to get hit harder on Friday

While residents along Erie Shore Drive pump water off their property, conservation officials are expecting the situation to get even worse later this week.

At its worst, waves could be seen shooting about 12 meters above homes along Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent early Sunday morning.

WATCH: “Really restless sleep. Waves really wild.”<br><br>That’s how Scott Francis describes last night in his cottage on Erie Shore Drive. <br><br>He’s also frustrated about those large pieces of cement blocking half the road. <a href="https://t.co/gyQl9pELKc">pic.twitter.com/gyQl9pELKc</a> —@JasonViauCBC

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood warning and a gale warning until Monday, but officials are only expecting things to worsen on Friday.

"The November gales are just beginning," said Jason Homewood, water resources and regulations technician with the LTVCA.

WATCH: Property owners are pumping out water as fast as they can across the road into a more low lying area. <br><br>In this video, <a href="https://twitter.com/Jason_Homewood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jason_Homewood</a> is helping out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ckont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ckont</a> <a href="https://t.co/ny1dyP2m3d">pic.twitter.com/ny1dyP2m3d</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Back in August, residents along this stretch of road that borders Lake Erie got hit hard too. Chatham-Kent declared a state of emergency.

This time, the municipality has placed large cement blocks along most of Erie Shore Drive, turning it into a temporary one-way street.