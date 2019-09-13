Short-term solution for Erie Shore Drive residents

Chatham-Kent's public works crews have installed a short-term solution for flooding along Erie Shore Drive.

Crews have added rock chutes and concrete blocks, cleaned out drainage areas, and sealed cracks in the road in anticipation of future flooding.

Beginning Sept. 23, staff will be installing concrete blocks along the centre line of the road, from east of Bisnett Line to McGeachy Pond Conservation Area. This work will take about six weeks.

Erie Shore Drive will become a one-way road, eastbound, for the duration of the project.

Damage assessment

The provincial disaster assessment team and the minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs have been to Erie Shore Drive to assess the damage and will make recommendations soon.

A shoreline study was already underway to develop long-term plans. Seven public meetings have been held, with more scheduled for late October.

Findings of the study will be presented in March of next year.

