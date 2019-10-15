High water levels in southwestern Ontario need to be a 'wake up call' says conservation authority

Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent was battered by water over the long weekend after strong winds pushed water onto the road and properties in the area.

A strong wind warning was in effect for the Lake Erie region, with southwest winds worsening the situation throughout the day Sunday.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has asked people to avoid the area if possible.

LTVCA Jason Homewood posted tweets of the flooding, showing damage to properties and waves crashing over buildings.

From the road, it's sometimes hard to tell where the lake ends and the land begins... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ltvca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ltvca</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ckont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ckont</a> <a href="https://t.co/C5tX5XuehJ">pic.twitter.com/C5tX5XuehJ</a> —@Jason_Homewood

Short-term solutions were implemented along Erie Shore Drive at the end of September, following a two-week-long state of emergency that began in late August. Crews added rock chutes and concrete blocks, cleaned out drainage areas, and sealed cracks in the road in anticipation of future flooding.

The road has been closed, open only to local traffic, since flooding late this summer.

A shoreline study has been underway to develop a long-term plan. Seven public meetings have been held, with more scheduled for later this month.

The study's findings are expected to be released in March 2020.

Provincial flood advisor to receive report on southwestern Ontario flooding

According to an LTVCA report submitted to the provincial flood advisor, almost 10 kilometres of road along Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent have been closed this year.

LaSalle and Kingsville have also had road closures due to high water levels. Just from March 2019 to August 2019, residents in Wheatley and near Point Pelee National Park experienced 10 flood events.

Windsor-Essex has been under an extended flood watch since April 10.

"High water levels and floods of 2019 must be viewed as a warning/wake up call. Change is needed – maintaining the status quo in policy and practice cannot continue," reads an excerpt from the report.

It's windy and wavy out there today... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ltvca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ltvca</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ckont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ckont</a>. <a href="https://t.co/aubPraA9qX">pic.twitter.com/aubPraA9qX</a> —@Jason_Homewood

Mark Peacock, chief administrative officer and secretary-treasurer with the LTCVA, said that the provincial flood advisor's initial goal was to compile a flood report for Premier Doug Ford regarding flooding that took place earlier this spring.

However, the flood advisor's report wasn't going to include flooding that occurred in southwestern Ontario.

"We felt it was really important that that flood advisor understand there was flooding in southwestern Ontario and there continues to be flooding in southwestern Ontario along the Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair shoreline," Peacock said.

Peacock explained that more funding is required to address flooding in southwestern Ontario, adding that both the provincial and federal governments need to "come to the table" to tackle flooding concerns in the region.

There isn't enough local money to address some of these problems. - Mark Peacock, CAO, Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority

The conversation authority's submission to the provincial flood advisor also called for funding to relocate residents and buildings in areas prone to flooding.

"I'm not saying people should be forced to do things, but that should be an option that is being provided to people," he said.

Peacock said that flooding will continue to be an issue in the region, unless multiple levels of government work together to address concerns.

"There isn't enough local money to address some of these problems," he said. "So there's no question it [will] happen, unless there's a commitment by other levels of government."

The provincial flood advisor's report is expected to be published within the next two to three weeks, according to Peacock.

"I'm hoping to see a progressive report that talks about roles," he said. "And I'm hoping that the report talks about them in such an informed way that the province comes to the table and provides the support that is needed."