As evacuation deadline looms, meet the people of Erie Shore Drive

Chatham-Kent residents are scrambling to move out of their homes and cabins along Erie Shore Drive.

Fearing the dike protecting the shoreline might break, the municipal government declared a state of emergency last Friday.

At a council meeting on Monday, residents were told they must leave their homes by March 9, before the road is temporarily shut down.

While Chatham-Kent officials have said the closure should last six to eight weeks, some people in the community are uncertain whether the road will ever reopen.

'I do not have another home'

Geoff Dennis bought his property just last summer, before winds and high water levels tore into the shoreline in August and officials called a state of emergency.

He believes Chatham-Kent administration should have acted sooner to fix the infrastructure along the shoreline. He also said his home along Erie Shore Drive is his primary residence, adding that he would need the equity invested in his house to move again.

Geoff Dennis talks about why he bought his property on Erie Shore Drive last summer. 1:19

When the March 9 evacuation deadline arrives, Dennis plans on staying.

"This is not a cottage, I do not have another home," he said.

'I got no place to go'

Pat Hughes' husband Ray was in the hospital for two months following a stroke and she too was hospitalized recently with an elevated heartbeat after clearing her steps of ice so Ray's helpers could get into the house safely.

Pat Hughes speaks about how she learned about the potential failure of the dike and next steps 1:33

She was surprised when officials knocked on her door last Thursday to tell her about the March 9 deadline. Hughes' daughter has travelled from Vancouver to help figure out how to quickly evacuate, as well help find a temporary place to stay.

"What am I going to do? I got no place to go," Hughes said.

'What's our federal government doing?'

Frank Sparks has seen properties belonging to both his neighbours destroyed and believes it's only a matter of time before his property goes as well.

Sparks has been getting ready to leave since last August. With the March 9 deadline looming, he says other levels of government should also be lending help to those who are forced to leave their properties behind.

Frank Sparks wants all levels of government to help with the situation on Erie Shore Drive 1:19

"What's our provincial government... what's our federal government doing?" he asked. "We are your people."

Assistance is available

Chatham-Kent is offering case workers to people in affected addresses who may need help packing up or finding accommodation.