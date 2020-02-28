Possible failure of Erie Shore Drive dike prompts Chatham-Kent special council meeting

Citing "information received by the municipality," Chatham-Kent council will be holding a special meeting on Friday to discuss the possible failure of a portion of the Erie Shore Drive dike.

According to a Thursday Facebook post, additional information will be presented at Friday's special council meeting.

In the meantime, Erie Shore Drive residents who feel they "cannot shelter in place and require emergency accommodation can call the Chatham-Kent Homeless Response Line," according to the same post.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and will take place in council chambers at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre.

Officials have urged all residents of Erie Shore Drive and Erieau to attend.