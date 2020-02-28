Possible failure of Erie Shore Drive dike prompts Chatham-Kent special council meeting
Citing "information received by the municipality," Chatham-Kent council will be holding a special meeting on Friday to discuss the possible failure of a portion of the Erie Shore Drive dike.
All Erie Shore Drive and Erieau residents have been urged to attend
Citing "information received by the municipality," Chatham-Kent council will be holding a special meeting on Friday to discuss the possible failure of a portion of the Erie Shore Drive dike.
According to a Thursday Facebook post, additional information will be presented at Friday's special council meeting.
In the meantime, Erie Shore Drive residents who feel they "cannot shelter in place and require emergency accommodation can call the Chatham-Kent Homeless Response Line," according to the same post.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and will take place in council chambers at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre.
Officials have urged all residents of Erie Shore Drive and Erieau to attend.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.