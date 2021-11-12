Flooding underway at Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent

Flooding is currently underway at Erie Shores Drive in Chatham-Kent.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) issued a flood warning at 5 p.m., advising residents of water on the roadway. The authority said significant flow across the roadway has not yet been observed. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area to ensure emergency services can have access if required.

"It is not clear based on forecasts how long the flooding may last," LTVCA said.

"Some forecasts suggest winds may lessen this evening and others suggest winds overnight may switch to the west providing some relief. However, forecasts suggest that even if the winds do drop off, periods of strong winds from the southwest may recur at times between now and late on Sunday."

LTVCA is also reminding residents that the waves on the lakes can be strong and that the shoreline may be slippery.

"There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shoreline. Standing water can also present unseen hazards. Children especially should be kept away from the water."