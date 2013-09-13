ERCA wants focus to be on habitats for species at risk

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has concerns after the provincial government said they'll consider letting developers avoid taking actions to protect species at risk.

Richard Wyma, general manager with ERCA said the biggest concern is how developer activities impact not only the species in the area, but their habitats.

"How do we best protect and manage the habitat where we have these species at risk?" said Wyma.

The government has proposed a conservation trust that will collect the fees developers can pay to avoid certain actions. The revenue from fees would go towards large-scale measures to protect and recover species who might be harmed.

"There's a lot of questions we might have about how that trust might operate," said Wyma. "It isn't always as simple as one approach fits all."

Wyma said it's not just about the species that are already at risk — some developer actions might damage habitats for species not at risk, which could put those species in danger.

"How do we improve and enhance the habitat to allow the species to thrive?"

Current legislation requires developers to replace damaged land or habitats, like what was done in LaSalle during the construction of the Herb Gray Parkway. Then, areas were created that were designed to protect snakes at risk.

ERCA wants to see a local approach to strategy development, rather than something imposed by the province.

"We can create connected ecosystems, connected habitats that ultimately benefit the species but also aren't further impacted by development," said Wyma.

"I think that kind of an approach is really what makes the most sense. Where we can work locally to identify what the strategy is to best protect that species and best enhance that species."

Wyma said the decisions being made affect the Windsor-Essex area more than most.

"We are a region that has a lot of endangered species."

There are more than 240 rare species of plants or animals in the area.