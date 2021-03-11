Winds posing flood hazard along Lake Erie shoreline, conservation authority says

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) says there's a risk of flooding along the shoreline of Lake Erie due to wind conditions.

In a media release, ERCA said a shoreline conditions statement is in effect for the Lake and Pelee Island.

Water levels are elevated and forecasts indicate that winds could reach 40 km/hr, with gusts to 50 km/hr, on Thursday.

"The combination of lake levels and wind conditions are below ERCA Flood Watch thresholds; however, there remains some risk of flooding and accelerated nearshore erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline as a result of the increased wave activity," ERCA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The winds are expected to ease by Friday morning.

The authority says people should to avoid areas where flooding is occurring, as well as bodies of water and shorelines during heavy rainfall and winds.

"The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas."

More from CBC Windsor