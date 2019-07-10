100,000 sandbags given out to Lakeshore residents, ERCA hosts info session

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) will host Monday night the first of four information sessions aimed at addressing concerns about high water levels in the region.

Lakeshore, Ont. residents will be able to attend Monday's information sessions at the Atlas Tube Centre.

ERCA officials are expected to discuss with residents current and predicted water levels, while addressing steps residents can take to prepare for a flooding emergency.

Lakeshore has been one of the communities hardest hit by elevated water levels this year, with town officials saying in July that the municipality was one step away from declaring a state of emergency due to flooding.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain said that water levels in Lake St. Clair are so high that winds from the north cause water to spill over "onto all of the lakefront property, over top of the break walls and into our roads."

"Probably one of the worst areas is out in Lighthouse Cove itself, where there are two or three roads out there that even today still have water sitting on them," said Bain.

"We've gone out and done some diking and pumping and other measures to help out, but that's probably the worst area right now."

Bain said that residents are still looking for help, adding that the municipality has attempted to assuage concerns by providing sandbags.

"We've already given out over 100,000 sandbags, so it's something we're certainly glad to be able to do," said Bain.

He added that water levels are currently so high, Lakeshore is only able to use a small portion of the Belle River Marina boat ramp docks.

"We've taken steps to raise it so that it can be at least temporarily used now to get boats in and out," said Bain. "We're very fortunate in that the large majority of our dock out there are floating docks."

Bain said Lakeshore plans on building a floating ramp next year.

ERCA's next information sessions will take place Tuesday in Windsor, Wednesday in LaSalle and Thursday in Kingsville.