ERCA issues flood warning for Lakeshore, citing sustained northerly winds

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) issued a flood warning for the Town of Lakeshore on Friday, citing sustained northerly winds causing "significant wave activity" on Lake St. Clair.

ERCA said lake levels are currently elevated compared to around the same time last year.

According to ERCA's numbers, Lake St. Clair is approximately 390 millimetres above the coordinated monthly averages of February 2019, while Lake Erie is approximately 290 millimetres above February 2019's monthly average.

ERCA added that current water levels are roughly equal to levels from May 2019.

"People should take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind/lake events," reads an excerpt from a Friday ERCA media release. "The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous."

ERCA warned that Leamington should also continue to monitor flood control dikes in the southeast Leamington area, including the Mersea Road 1 dike and the Marentette dike.

Windsor has also been advised by ERCA to "continue to monitor water levels along the flood control dikes within the Little River Drain corridor."

Strong winds are expected to continue until approximately 7 p.m. on Friday. The flood warning is currently in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.