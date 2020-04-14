Flood warning remains in effect for Leamington, Pelee township

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) maintained a flood warning for Leamington and Pelee township on Tuesday, warning that high water levels, waves and persistent winds have caused a "second wave" of flooding along Point Pelee Drive.

ERCA added that there's been "direct wave impact along the western shoreline of Pelee Island," in a Tuesday media release.

In Leamington, ERCA said, the most-affected area is between Sturgeon Creek and Mersea Road 12.

"Winds are expected to remain strong through the day into the early parts of Wednesday," ERCA said. "Pelee Island has maintained road closures along the West Shore Road, south of the ferry ramp."

High water levels and persistent winds have forced water onto roadways. (Submitted by Rickie Higgins)

Speaking with CBC News, ERCA water resources engineer James Bryant said water levels are so high right now that "any gust of wind from any direction is really able to push the water over certain low-lying areas and certain break walls."

"As we're dealing with this we're not entirely sure … when the water level is going to drop," Bryant said. "It's too hard to forecast that at this point with the information that we have. But we can say that the water levels are going to be increasing at least until June and July and we could be seeing record levels just like we were last year."

Bryant added that the lives of residents and residents' properties are at risk, as a result of water and wind conditions.

"And right now, when we're dealing with COVID-19, obviously it throws a little bit of a wrench into the plans," he said. "People have to be prepared and know where they have to go."

ERCA officials say they're not sure when water levels will return to normal levels. (Submitted by Rickie Higgins)

Bryant recommended that residents should listen to municipal officials, "in terms of appropriate response activities."

"A lot of the municipalities have been putting out pamphlets and having radio interviews … and press releases related to what to do in terms of flooding and where to go, because certainly having a large number of people in a shelter is not maybe the greatest idea right now," he said.

"I think it's best for people to have a plan to stay with some family members, whatever the case may be, if they have that opportunity."