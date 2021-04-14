Nearly 700 kilograms of trash picked up in single day at conservation areas: ERCA

Workers with the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) had to pick up bags of used kitty litter off the parking lot of the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area on Monday.

Someone also dumped a load of construction material in the parking lot at the Devonwood Conservation Area.

In total, there were 680 kilograms of garbage that had to be picked up.

ERCA says this is the worst they've ever seen.

Kevin Money, director of conservation services with ERCA. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"So what this does is it uses up our staff's time and it really detracts from the experience for all the other visitors. So we're encouraging people not to do that kind of activity," said Kevin Money, director of conservation services with ERCA.

Jim Randall, who was at Devonwood on Tuesday, called it appalling.

"People use this as a dumping ground for whatever they don't want to put out at the curb, and I don't know why they do that. It's disgusting."

When speaking with CBC News, Randall referenced a truck in the parking lot he believed was responsible for dumping garbage in the park's bins.

CBC has not verified the allegation but Money said he would be contacting police about it.

ERCA is also looking to stop people from pinning up artwork in trees at Kopegaron Woods and McAuliffe Woods.

"That type of material such as bird boxes or various wreaths and things like that, they don't actually belong in our areas, because there is some harm to wildlife potentially associated with that," Money said.

ERCA said that if you see anyone dumping garbage, it can be reported to police using a non-emgergency number or by calling the number on the Park Watch signs located in conservation areas.