Equipment failure closes Forest Glade Arena ice pad
Some public skating sessions are on a freeze due to equipment failure at Forest Glade Arena.
One of the two ice pads will be closed for three weeks
One of the two ice pads at the arena will be out of service for about three weeks.
A chiller unit (which keeps the rink frozen) needs to be replaced on Rink B — but it will take some time for the parts to come from Toronto, be installed, and then for new ice to be made. The unit was about 20 years old.
The chiller for Rink A is only about five years old.
Minor Sports Associations will be accommodated first, which means some public skating sessions are cancelled:
- Public skating Fridays 7:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
- Adult/senior skating Thursdays 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Parent and tot skating Thursdays 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Public skating on Saturdays from 4:20 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. at the WFCU Centre is also cancelled so that activity from Forest Glade can use the space.
