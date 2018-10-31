Skip to Main Content
UWindsor and Hôtel-Dieu partner for 3D-printing competition

UWindsor and Hôtel-Dieu partner for 3D-printing competition

Students and community members interested in developing improvements to a health care device or designing a completely new one are called to participate in a 3D-printing competition.

Applications for the second annual competition are open until Nov. 9

CBC News ·
The university's EPICentre held the kick-off event for a 3D-printing competition Wednesday. (EPICentre/www.epicentreuwindsor.ca)

A 3D-printing competition is making a comeback for the second time in Windsor and it's open to the community — even those without any knowledge of 3D-printing.

The competition, the 3D Print for Healthcare Competition, is hosted by the University of Windsor's EPICentre and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Its aim is to develop new devices to meet the needs of Windsor-Essex health-care providers.

Applicants won't need to have any experience with computer-aided design software (CAD), which is what's used for 3D-printers. Teams are also encouraged to have members from different disciplines.

"If they need help with a CAD drawing, the sponsor will help them create it and they will also print the product for them," said Sydney Thompson, program lead for the EPICentre.

The competition attracts a range of applicants. Thompson said they've even received an application from four high school students.

How the competition works

  • A team of two to four people sign up.
  • It's open to students and community members in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and even Detroit.
  • The competition will match each team with a sponsor who can help them the CAD drawing, if necessary.
  • The team then has one month to come up with a new — or improved — device for a health-care field.
  • Teams must also create a short business plan to pitch to judges.

"It can be a surgical tool. It could be a 3D-printed cast. A prosthetic leg. It could be a splinter. It can be used across many health-care fields as well, dental, surgeries, healing," Thompson explained.

The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 9.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us