UWindsor and Hôtel-Dieu partner for 3D-printing competition

A 3D-printing competition is making a comeback for the second time in Windsor and it's open to the community — even those without any knowledge of 3D-printing.

The competition, the 3D Print for Healthcare Competition, is hosted by the University of Windsor's EPICentre and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Its aim is to develop new devices to meet the needs of Windsor-Essex health-care providers.

Applicants won't need to have any experience with computer-aided design software (CAD), which is what's used for 3D-printers. Teams are also encouraged to have members from different disciplines.

"If they need help with a CAD drawing, the sponsor will help them create it and they will also print the product for them," said Sydney Thompson, program lead for the EPICentre.

The competition attracts a range of applicants. Thompson said they've even received an application from four high school students.

Thank you to everyone who came out to the 3D Print for Healthcare Kickoff today! Want to get involved? It’s not too late! Check out our website for more & follow us on IG & Facebook for live footage of the event <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TechWeekYQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TechWeekYQG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HDGHWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HDGHWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/6TUbGzHl7K">pic.twitter.com/6TUbGzHl7K</a> —@UofW_EPICentre

How the competition works

A team of two to four people sign up.

It's open to students and community members in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and even Detroit.

The competition will match each team with a sponsor who can help them the CAD drawing, if necessary.

The team then has one month to come up with a new — or improved — device for a health-care field.

Teams must also create a short business plan to pitch to judges.

"It can be a surgical tool. It could be a 3D-printed cast. A prosthetic leg. It could be a splinter. It can be used across many health-care fields as well, dental, surgeries, healing," Thompson explained.

The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 9.