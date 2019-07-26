Province, wind turbine companies charged under Environmental Protection Act

The Ontario Court of Justice has determined there are "reasonable and probable grounds" to believe environmental offences have been committed by Ontario's Minister of the Environment, ministry staff and and three industrial wind projects in Chatham-Kent.

According to court documents, the charges come under Section 23 of the Provincial Offences Act.

In one, Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, is named as failing to "take all reasonable care to prevent the installation and operation of the wind turbines at East Lake St. Clair Wind Farm, run by Engie Canada and at the North Kent 1 Wind Farm run by Pattern Energy Group and Samsung Renewable Energy from discharging or causing or permitting the discharge of contaminants."

Those contaminants include black shale and potentially hazardous metals.

The companies and the ministry will appear in court in Blenheim on August 14.