Enwin gives delinquent customers a break during COVID-19 isolation leads

Residential water customers of Enwin Utilities who have accounts in arrears won't have their service disconnected for non-payment, starting today. The company said it wants people isolated because of Covid-19 to have access to clean water.

The Windsor utility's news release stated it will also begin the process of restoring services that have been recently disconnected.

The change will continue "until further notice," but customers are expected to settle outstanding accounts once the crisis has passed.

Enwin will also continue to issue late notices, but will not send disconnection notices, make 48-hour disconnection calls or disconnect customers during this time.

