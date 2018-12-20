More than an idea: Enwin puts downtown location up for sale

One month after Enwin Utilities announced it was exploring options to move its employees to the Rhodes Drive location, the energy provider says its location on Ouellette Avenue is up for sale.

"This building [downtown] has been assessed as being excess to our needs and obviously, as a cost-reduction measure, we've made the decision to put the building up for sale," said Enwin president and CEO Helga Reidel.

The building has been up for sale for about a month. But according to Reidel, the company sent out a tweet Thursday about the sale to "make sure no one's forgotten" about it.

"It is very important to us ... that we do find a buyer that will make a good reuse of this building."

Enwin is offering a "package for potential, interested bidders," which contains an estimated purchase price for the building. But Reidel said anyone who picks up the package must sign a confidentiality agreement, prohibiting that price from being made public.

The Ouellette Avenue location is strictly an office space.

The Rhodes Drive location will have to be renovated to accommodate for an influx of roughly 100 employees. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Renovations will be made to the Rhodes Drive location to accommodate the influx of about 100 employees leaving the Ouellette Avenue location. Riedel said there are "just over 200 employees" who currently work in the Rhodes Drive building.

Enwin is accepting bids until Feb. 1. The move is expected to save the company about $300,000 annually.