Enwin building sold to technology company

After finding its Ouellette Avenue location too big for its needs, Enwin Utlities put their property up for sale.

Enwin announced Friday that Tessonics Inc. has purchased the property, bringing the local technology company to a downtown home.

Helga Reidel, president and CEO of Enwin, said they wanted to find a buyer who was a good fit for Windsor's downtown.

"We are delighted to have found that fit with Tessonics," said Reidel.

Joe Udzbinac, chief operating officer for Tessonics said the building and location was important.

"The opportunity to continue to grow our infrastructure and to stay in the heart of Windsor is essential to maintaining our international status and the continuous stream of visitors," said Udzbinac.

According to Udzbinac, the size of the property at 787 Ouellette Ave. will allow them to expand their research and development sectors by housing new personnel for new projects.

Enwin employees will be moving to their Rhodes Drive location, which may take some time to complete. Reidel said the move will likely not happen before 2020.