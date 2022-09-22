Windsor scores a 59 out of 100 on environmental quality scorecard: study

Air quality and green spaces are among the metrics researchers studied when they assigned scores on a new environmental quality index, where Windsor scored a 59 of 100.

Some neighbourhoods in the region did better than others, according to the study published in the journal Environmental International.

The lead author of the study says the best way to improve the scorecard would be to plant more trees.

"Kind of deals with that issue about having access to more nature, but it also does a good job of reducing exposure to air pollution, because some trees and plants will filter out pollutants and so on, and also during hot weather, can increase shade and reduce temperatures in the city" said Daniel Rainham, a health promotion professor at Dalhousie University.

"And then there's just the evidence that it's just better for mental health and so on anyway, so trying to reduce the number of areas that are just completely paved, void of vegetation."

The study looked at nine different indicators to give neighbourhoods a score, including UV indexes, UV, features of natural health like green spaces and blue spaces, and temperature fluctuations especially during heat waves and cold snaps.

Some neighbourhoods did do better than others.

Rainham says the areas that fared best include LaSalle, southwest Windsor, the Roseland golf club area and Belle River.

The lowest-scoring areas are along the EC Row Expressway and around the Stellantis assembly plant.

"Lowest [environmental quality index] neighbourhoods are mainly adjacent to the expressway. A few of the other ones are adjacent to the assembly plant, around Walkerville area, and then there's one area just west of Remington Park, where all the railway lines converge, and there's one neighbourhood in the downtown area as well," said Rainham.

"And then the highest, mostly in the LaSalle area, and some neighbourhoods adjacent to the Roseland golf club and Oakwood Park and a few neighbourhoods in the Belle River-Lakeshore area."

Top-scoring cities in the report are London, 70, followed by Guelph, 68.9.