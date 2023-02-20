Potential ice storm prompts Environment Canada alert

Stay tuned for the possibility of an ice storm later this week, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency says that there's potential for freezing rain in parts of southwestern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

"There remains some uncertainty to exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur," the agency said Monday in an alert known as a special weather statement.

The nasty weather is expected to hit late on Wednesday, with the precipitation potentially starting off as snow or ice pellets before switching to freezing rain.

Environment Canada warns that ice creates slippery and "extremely hazardous" conditions on roads, walkways and parking lots.