Flood warning in effect for Leamington, Lakeshore, Pelee township

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) issued a flood warning for Leamington, Lakeshore and Pelee township on Monday, just hours after Environment Canada issued a warning for 90 km/h winds in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to a media release issued by ERCA on Monday, strong winds blowing over both Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie are causing "significant wave activity" along both shorelines.

In Leamington, winds have sent water over the road on Point Pelee Drive, largely between Sturgeon Creek and Mersea Road 12.

In Lakeshore, runoff in the Thames River is "being held up as a result of the strong west wind," ERCA said, in the same media release.

The scene in Lighthouse Cove when I was there earlier. I had missed the peak which was 5-6" higher. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ltvca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ltvca</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lakeshore?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lakeshore</a> <a href="https://t.co/LNelO98ISm">pic.twitter.com/LNelO98ISm</a> —@Jason_Homewood

Pelee Island's west shoreline has been affected by "direct wave impact" that's leading to accelerated erosion along both West Shore Road and McCormick Road.

ERCA said that Pelee township has closed West Shore Road south of the ferry ramp to East West Road, as well as McCormick Road south of the waste transfer station.

Low-lying beach communities along the Ruscom River east to Lighthouse Cove are also being affected.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) issued its own flood warning on Monday, highlighting flooding currently taking place in Lighthouse Cove.

According to the LTVCA, water is around "many homes and on several of the roadways."

"Water from the canals has spilled out onto the land," said the LTVCA, in a media release issued on Monday. "Along the shoreline, waves and wave spray have caused flooding in the rear yards of properties which has run to the front of the properties and is crossing over some roads."

Both ERCA's and the LTVCA's flood warning will be in effect until Tuesday, April 14.

In its wind warning, Environment Canada said the strongest gusts are expected along the Lake Ontario and Lake Erie shorelines, with wind set to ease Monday night.

Environment Canada said scattered power outages due to strong winds is also possible.