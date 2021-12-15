Expect more strong wind in southwestern Ontario Thursday

Strong winds are expected to hit southwestern Ontario Thursday, nearly a week after another strong wind storm hit the region.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton and most of the southwest region.

Strong winds are expected to hit the region Thursday morning, with gusts of 70 to 90 km/hr.

The weather authority said the strongest winds are expected along the shorelines of Lake Huron.

Winds are expected to ease by Thursday night.

Environment Canada said power outages may take place, and a "wind warning" may be issued, following this "special weather statement."

Hydro outages, downed trees following weekend wind

Nearly 80,000 Ontarians were without power on Sunday evening after high winds brought down trees and power lines across the southern part of the province on Saturday night.

High winds of more than 100 km/h swept across parts of the province late Saturday, causing significant damage and delaying power restoration efforts.

Police forces in southern Ontario were busy responding to calls about downed wires, trees and flying debris.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for essentially all of the province's southern region on Saturday, as gusts of between 90 and 120 km/hr were expected through the afternoon and evening.

The warnings had lifted for much of southwestern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area by Saturday night.

