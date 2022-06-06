Heavy rain expected in Windsor-Essex, prompting special weather statement
The Windsor-Essex region could see significant rainfall amounts Monday.
Environment Canada calls for rainfall amounts between 25-50 mm by Tuesday
The Windsor-Essex region could see significant rainfall, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement Monday.
The weather authority predicts about 25 to 50 mm of rainfall by Tuesday morning in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.
Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada said a cold front is moving through from the west, bringing precipitation with it.
Rainfall warnings may come later in the day.
More from CBC Windsor:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?