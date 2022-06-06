Heavy rain expected in Windsor-Essex, prompting special weather statement

The Windsor-Essex region could see significant rainfall, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement Monday.

The weather authority predicts about 25 to 50 mm of rainfall by Tuesday morning in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada said a cold front is moving through from the west, bringing precipitation with it.

Rainfall warnings may come later in the day.

