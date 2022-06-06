Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Heavy rain expected in Windsor-Essex, prompting special weather statement

The Windsor-Essex region could see significant rainfall amounts Monday.

Environment Canada calls for rainfall amounts between 25-50 mm by Tuesday

CBC News ·
The Windsor-Essex region could see up to 55 mm of rain by Tuesday, according to Environment Canada. (Canadian Press File Photo)

The Windsor-Essex region could see significant rainfall, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement Monday. 

The weather authority predicts about  25 to 50 mm of rainfall by Tuesday morning in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton. 

Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning. 

Environment Canada said a cold front is moving through from the west, bringing precipitation with it. 

Rainfall warnings may come later in the day. 

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Windsor-Essex and surrounding regions Monday. Heavy rainfall is expected in the afternoon and into Tuesday morning. (Environment Canada )

