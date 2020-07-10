Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, watch for Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and a watch alert for Chatham-Kent.
Watch in Windsor-Essex was upgraded to warning around 1 p.m.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Friday for Windsor-Essex and a watch for Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.
The severe thunderstorm watch changed to a warning for Windsor-Essex County just after 1 p.m.
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms located from LaSalle to 15 kilometres south of Colchester.
The alert says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that can produce strong winds and heavy rain.
The forecast shows the thunderstorms could develop this afternoon and continue into the evening.
Environment Canada advises that if threatening weather approaches, residents of the region take cover.
