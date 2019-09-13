Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex
A severe thunderstorm watch for Chatham-Kent has also been in effect since the early afternoon
Environment Canada has upgraded its severe thunderstorm watch in Windsor-Essex to a full-blown warning.
According to the federal weather agency, meteorologists are tracking a storm capable of producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain and up to nickle-size hail.
Windsor, Amherstburg, LaSalle, south Windsor and the Windsor Airport are among the areas affected by the storm.
Environment Canada also says the "line of severe thunderstorms" is located from 10 kilometres northwest of Windsor to 55 kilometres southwest of Amherstburg, moving northeast at 40 km/h.
The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent early Friday afternoon and upgrade it to a warning at 4:06pm.
The watch remains in effect for Chatham-Kent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.