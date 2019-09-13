Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has upgraded its severe thunderstorm watch in Windsor-Essex to a full-blown warning.

According to the federal weather agency, meteorologists are tracking a storm capable of producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain and up to nickle-size hail.

Windsor, Amherstburg, LaSalle, south Windsor and the Windsor Airport are among the areas affected by the storm.

Environment Canada also says the "line of severe thunderstorms" is located from 10 kilometres northwest of Windsor to 55 kilometres southwest of Amherstburg, moving northeast at 40 km/h.

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent early Friday afternoon and upgrade it to a warning at 4:06pm.

The watch remains in effect for Chatham-Kent.