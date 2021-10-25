Flood watch, rainfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex residents are starting off the work week under a rainfall warning, but Environment Canada says the worst of it is behind us.

"The heaviest rain was last night, it diminished a little bit overnight. There's another shot of moderate rain basically this morning," said meteorologist Rob Kuhn.

Kuhn said the total rainfall from this system will be 40 to 60 millimetres by the time it passes.

"We're looking at an additional 15 to 25 millimetres across Windsor and Essex today before it tapers off," he said. "That should bring the total rainfall amounts across southwestern Ontario, many areas will get 40 to 60 millimetres in total once it drops off, and scattered showers later on this afternoon."

Meanwhile, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has placed Windsor-Essex under a flood watch.

"Low lying areas are expected to experience some pounding water with watercourses having the potential to see water flow into low lying floodplains," the group said in a statement Sunday.

As well, the authority has issued a Shoreline Condition Statement for the Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie shorelines, saying that wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 km/h on Monday morning.

"These conditions are expected to generate an increase in wave activity and accelerated erosion with the greatest impact expected to be east of Point Pelee National Park up to Wheatley Harbour," the agency said.