Environment Canada warns of 'long duration heat event' in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Daytime temperatures expected in the low-to-mid 30s
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, advising residents of a "long duration heat event" expected to last Thursday to Sunday.
The federal weather agency warned Wednesday that the heat event could last into early next week.
Daytime temperatures are expected in the low-to-mid 30 C range, with overnight temperatures expected around 21 C.
"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," Environment Canada said in its warning.
"Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine."
