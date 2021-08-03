Funnel cloud development alert issued in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
'Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter,' Environment Canada says
Weather conditions are "favourable for the development of funnel clouds" in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, according to Environment Canada.
"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," the weather authority said in a statement.
"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."
Landspout tornadoes form from a ground circulation getting sucked up into a storm.
Two cold core funnels near Belle River right now. (Video) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShareYourWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShareYourWeather</a> <a href="https://t.co/e3YIYSQkX6">pic.twitter.com/e3YIYSQkX6</a>—@CraigDunmore
A special weather advisory was issued Tuesday just after 1:30 p.m. ET, alerting residents that landspout tornadoes can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs and send debris flying across short distances.
If conditions worsen, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada.
"Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning," it added.
If you spot a funnel cloud, snap a photo and email it to windsor@cbc.ca or send it to us on on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by searching @CBCWindsor.
