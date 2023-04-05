Environment Canada issues a tornado watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Windsor-Essex from the late morning into this afternoon. Chatham-Kent is also under a tornado watch, and Sarnia is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

It says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which could produce tornadoes.

Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.

Clouds darken near the riverfront in Windsor early Tuesday afternoon. Environment Canada has warned of potential extreme thunderstorms - and even a tornado. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Thunderstorms are developing over Michigan and are expected to track eastward into Ontario, the forecaster says. There is uncertainty as to how strong these storms will be as they enter Ontario.

Environment Canada warns that if a tornado warning is issued for your area, you should do the following:

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that people take cover immediately if threatening weather appears to approach.