'It's a bit tricky': Meteorologist says Environment Canada issued heat warnings too soon

An Environment Canada meteorologist says the weather agency should have waited for hotter weather before issuing a heat warning earlier this week.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said that Windsor-Essex's actual temperature was "just shy" of meeting the agency's threshold for heat warning weather at the time.

"We've had a heat warning in effect for Windsor since last Sunday, and we've actually not met the threshold for that," said Kimbell. "So we probably shouldn't have issued the warning that early."

Still Kimbell explained that heat warnings are a "good heads up to people," even if actual temperatures don't meet forecasted expectations.

According to Kimbell, Environment Canada issues heat warnings when forecasted daytime high temperatures in a particular region meet or exceed 31 C for two consecutive days.

He added nighttime low temperatures need to meet or exceed 21 C. Heat warnings are also issued if forecasted humidex values meet or exceed 42 C for two consecutive days.

"We'll be way above that the next couple days and we were last night," said Kimbell.

He explained Environment Canada doesn't have a mechanism by which the agency can alert residents of hot weather without necessarily issuing a heat warning.

"That's why it's a bit tricky," said Kimbell.

... We probably shouldn't have issued the warning that early. - Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist, Environment Canada

Kimbell also said Windsor likely won't break any all-time heat records for July over the next few days, though temperatures will come close.

The record for July 19 was set in 1946, when temperatures reached 36.7 C.

The record for July 20 was set in 1926, in Riverside, when temperatures reached 36.7 C.

"We'll be close to those numbers, but probably just a bit shy," said Kimbell.

Windsor-Essex health unit recommends abiding by heat warnings

For their part, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) follows similar rules as Environment Canada when it issues a heat warning.

"A heat warning is issued when two consecutive days are forecasted to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31 C and a nighttime temperature greater than or equal to 21 C or a humidex greater than 42 C," reads an excerpt from the WECHU heat warning web page.

According to Phil Wong, WECHU's environmental health manager, the health unit also works with the public during generally hot days to ensure residents are aware of the temperature.

"We work with the City of Windsor and other local municipalities pretty closely," said Wong. "We provide a lot of education to our priority populations that we have identified locally."

Wong added that residents should take heat warnings "very seriously," because even members of the general population can be affected by high heat.

"You can be a healthy person and still fall to heat illness," said Wong. "Take these warnings seriously, stay hydrated. If you have neighbours that don't have AC, or are older, check up on them."

The health unit has issued an extended heat warning until further notice.

That means the region has experienced three or more consecutive days with daytime high temperatures equal to or exceeding 31 C, with nighttime temperatures equal to or greater than 21 C, with humidex values greater than 42 C.

Residents finding ways to stay cool

While temperatures soar to some of the year's highest to date, residents are taking steps to beat the heat.

Claudette Gauthier is a senior Windsorite. She stayed cool Friday by attending programs at Life After Fifty on McEwan Avenue.

Claudette Gauthier visited Life After Fity on McEwan Avenue to stay out of the heat. (Tahmina Aziz)

"I don't like [this heat], it's not good for seniors, so we have to stay indoors," said Gauthier. "You just stay indoors and avoid the heat outside. It's not good for you."

Victor Awodele, who immigrated from Nigeria to Windsor, said the heat in the city is "battling" Nigeria.

Awodele made use of a Windsor public pool to stay out of the heat.

Victor Awodele visited one of the city's public pools to stay cool. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"Funny it sounds, but this my third time swimming, but Windsor's so hot, everyone's going to come out and get some water," said Awodele. "You know how hot a kitchen can be? It's so hot, we needed to find a pool at the last second."

According to WECHU's Phil Wong, residents can use the WECHU Water app to learn more about the local beaches, as well as local cooling stations and water bottle refill stations.